COVID-19 vaccination: Tokens for on-spot registrations to reduce rush

Thiruvananthapuram: The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination commenced earlier this week, but delays have marred the online registration process and crowding has been reported from several centres as two more categories are included.

In order to speed up the mass inoculation drive the Centre has even allowed walk-in registrations and private hospitals have been permitted to carry out the vaccination round the clock.

With a view to reduce rush at vaccination centres the Kerala government has decided to introduce token system for on-spot registrations or walk-ins.

Also, a fixed number of tokens would be allotted for those arriving after making online registration and those who turn up directly. But public have been urged to book on the portal as much as possible, before heading to the vaccination centre.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there was no need for any rush and there was sufficient vaccine stock at present.

Moreover, vaccine doses would be administered to equal number of eligible people in two sessions -- forenoon and afternoon.

Several vaccination centres reportedly witnessed crowding in the past few days. Several complaints regarding the paucity of online booking slots came up from most districts.

Some said that they were unable to register on the CoWIN portal. The Centre has been requested to ease the registration process.

As planned the number of vaccination centres would be increased in a phased manner. All districts would hand over the list of the vaccination centres for the next day. Details of the sessions at each centre would be made available through the media. Also, 21 lakh doses of the vaccine would arrive in the state on March 9.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has reported that the Covaxin was effective and that this would be able to neutralise the UK variant of the Coronavirus.

3,47,801 healthcare workers took the jab

As the first phase of the vaccination nears two months, a total of 3,47,801 healthcare workers in Kerala have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine till Thursday. Of this, 1,31,143 health workers have received the second dose as well. The vaccine was also given to 91,916 other frontline COVID-19 warriors and 1,14,243 election officials.

Meanwhile, 30,061 people eligible for the second phase of the vaccination drive have taken the first dose in the early day. Those aged over 60 and people above 45 years with comorbidities belong to this category.

The second phase commenced on Monday.