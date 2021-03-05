Sri M's yoga centre to be billed Rs 34.96 lakh annually for leasing 4 acres

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government sanctioned four acres of land to the Satsang Foundation, headed by spiritual guru Sri M, for setting up a yoga and research Centre at an annual lease rental of Rs 34.96 lakh.

The land has been allotted to the centre at Cheruvakkal village near the Hindustan Latex Ltd at Akkulam. It was allotted from the 7.76 acres of land (3.14 hectares) under the ownership of the Kerala State Housing Board.

The District Collector through a letter informed the revenue department that at a rate of Rs 10.80 lakh for one are (2.47 cent), Rs 17,48,42697 can be calculated as the market price for four acres and 2 per cent of the amount which comes to Rs 34,96,853 should be calculated as the annual lease amount.

The lease period is for 10 years. The lease agreement has to be renewed after every three years.

The conditions laid out while making the allotment are: the land can be used only for the purpose for which it has been allotted, it cannot be mortgaged or illegally occupied, trees on the land should not be cut and the permission of authorities concerned is mandatory for cutting trees.

The revenue department order says that the land falls in the resurvey block and bears survey numbers 20- 647/9, 671/3, and 647/8. The order was issued on February 26, the day when the Election Commission announced the election dates for the state.

On February 5, the government had sanctioned two acres for the UAE consulate and Videsha Bhavan in the same area.