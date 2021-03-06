Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Kerala on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long political tour of the poll-bound states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

A party statement said Shah will address the valedictory function of the BJP's "Kerala Vijay Yatra" in Thiruvananthapuram, besides attending several programmes in the two southern states.

A core committee meeting has also been arranged and he will depart from the capital city at 10.30pm.

Kerala is set to go for polls on April 6. Nearly 2.67 crore voters in Kerala will elect the representatives for the 15th Legislative Assembly (Niyamasabha) and there will be 40,771 polling booths in Kerala. This is an increase of 89.65 percent over the last election.

In Kerala, the election will decide whether the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government will get another term or not. For the Congress-led front, the polls will be a do-or-die battle as many analysts are of the view that the party's organisational structure would collapse in Kerala if it cannot come to power this time. Notably, the BJP has emerged as a force to reckon with in several constituencies in the state and their performance will be a decisive factor in the elections.

Amit Shah will also launch a door-to-door campaign in Tamil Nadu.

Besides launching "Vetri Kodi Eandhi" (people outreach programme for poll victory) at Suchindram in Kanyakumari, Shah will also hold a roadshow in the constituency where the BJP is also contesting the Lok Sabha bypoll due to the death of the sitting Congress MP. Former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan is its candidate.

The BJP is contesting the state assembly polls in alliance with the ruling AIADMK.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, besides Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 6.

(Inputs from PTI)