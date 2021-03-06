COVID-19: 2,791 new cases in Kerala on Saturday, 3,517 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 2,791 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 10,75,227.

As many as 3,517 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 10,27,826.

The active cases touched 42,819, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed during his customary evening brief.

In the last 24 hours ending 2pm, 61,764 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 4.52 per cent.

With 16 deaths being reported on Saturday, the state's death toll has risen to 4,287.

Of the positive cases, 15 were health workers, while 72 had come from outside the state and 2,535 infected through contact. The source of infection of 169 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Key points from the CM's press meet:

• People shouldn't shy away from taking the vaccine considering its safety.

• Just because you took the vaccine, one shouldn't be overconfident. Therefore wear masks, wash clothes and maintain social distancing. We all should take all precautions.

• Those who are being administered the vaccine, fever and other after-effects are being noticed. This is normal and one need not think that they are infected with COVID-19. One might feel tired for one to two days after taking the vaccine. If one has any kind of difficulties even after that, he/she should consult a doctor.

• After the Election announcement, Enforcement Directorate has moved against KIIFB and Customs Department too has filed a statement. This is just a political game ahead of the assembly polls.

• Both BJP and Congress are trying to create confusion among the people.

• Central Agencies have taken up election campaigning, says Pinarayi.

• If BJP and Congress think that such steps would harm the LDF, then they are wrong. LDF's effort for the people will be remembered.

• People will definitely notice the kind of work LDF has done for them.

• The efforts we have taken during COVID will not be ignored by people.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode- 376 (366)

Kollam- 299 (293)

Malappuram- 286 (275)

Ernakulam- 237 (229)

Thrissur- 231 (221)

Kottayam- 223 (207)

Pathanamthitta- 222 (205)

Kannur- 215 (181)

Alappuzha- 206 (202)

Thiruvananthapuram- 188 (126)

Palakkad- 102 (43)

Kasaragod- 89 (77)

Wayanad- 61 (57)

Idukki- 56 (53)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 368

Kollam- 249

Pathanamthitta- 111

Alappuzha- 283

Kottayam- 370

Idukki- 203

Ernakulam- 333

Thrissur- 232

Palakkad- 150

Malappuram- 342

Kozhikode- 412

Wayanad- 87

Kannur- 282

Kasaragod- 95

Testing and quarantine

A total of 1,77,062 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,70,954 are under home or institutional quarantine and 6,108 are in hospitals.

616 people were admitted in hospitals on Saturday.

So far, 1,18,40,927 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.