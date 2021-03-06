Palarivattom flyover to be reopened tomorrow

Kochi: The flyover at Palarivattom which was reconstructed following major defects and safety concerns will be reopened for traffic tomorrow.

G Sudhakaran, the Minister for Public Works, said there will be no official function in view of the model code of conduct in force after the assembly polls were announced.

National Highway chief engineer M Ashok Kumar will open the flyover for traffic at 4 pm on Sunday. PWD minister and senior officials will visit the flyover on the same day.

Following the handing over of the flyover by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to the Kerala Public Works Department, a three-member expert team had conducted an inspection. It was based on the report submitted by the expert team that the government decided to open the flyover.

The inspection team was led by Ashok Kumar. Its other members were Bridges division superintending engineer P R Manjush and national highway division superintending engineer S Deepu.

The DMRC had submitted a letter including the load test report to the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDC) and the PWD on Thursday evening stating that the flyover was fit for traffic from Saturday.

The remaining last-minute works of the flyover were completed by Friday night. Only painting work was pending.