CM politburo panel likely thwarted move to field PK Sasi, MLA, again from Shornur

Palakkad: A CPM politburo panel, comprising Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other comrades from the state, had likely rejected the candidature proposal of P K Sasi, the Shornur MLA, for next month's Kerala Legislative Assembly election.

The party's Palakkad district committee had proposed only Sasi's name for the same constituency. But Sasi could not ensure the support of leaders who stood by him when he faced a sexual allegation by a female colleague earlier. However, leaders at the local level were not hesitant to give Sasi another chance and had even begun canvassing.

A panel comprising Pinarayi Vijayan, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, M A Baby and S Ramachandran Pillai reportedly went through the names of proposed CPM candidates who had come under a shadow. The senior leaders made it clear that they had to steer clear of anything that might put the party on the defensive during the campaign.

The politburo panel reportedly asked for more vigilance in the case of leaders who faced accusations of any kind.

Grapevine is that Sasi might be later compensated with a post within the party. District secretariat member P Mammikutty's name is actively considered as a candidate to replace Sasi. His candidature would ensure community representation on the CPM candidate list in the district.

Meanwhile, Dr P K Jameela, wife of state minister A K Balan, was considered by the state leadership as a candidate for the Tharoor seat even before they discussed a proposal to field former district panchayat president K Santhakumari. However, Balan rejected reports that his wife’s name was proposed by the district secretariat.