2,100 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Sunday, death toll at 4,300

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 2,100 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the caseload to 10,77,327.

As many as 4,039 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 10,31,865.

The active cases touched 40,867, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours ending 2pm, 51,948 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 4.04 per cent.

With 19 deaths being reported on Sunday, the state's death toll has risen to 4,300.

Of the positive cases, 15 were health workers, while 61 had come from outside the state and 1,771 infected through contact. The source of infection of 253 among them is unknown.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu account for 85 per cent of the total cases reported in the country.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode - 315 (contact cases – 308)

Ernakulam - 219 (115)

Thrissur - 213 (204)

Malappuram - 176 (170)

Thiruvananthapuram - 175 (116)

Kollam - 167 (163)

Kannur - 158 (108)

Alappuzha - 152 (150)

Kottayam - 142 (136)

Pathanamthitta - 115 (101)

Kasaragod - 97 (88)

Palakkad - 78 (27)

Wayanad - 47 (43)

Idukki - 46 (42)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Ernakulam – 784

Thrissur – 462

Pathanamthitta – 419

Kozhikode – 388

Kollam – 344

Malappuram – 286

Alappuzha – 283

Kottayam – 238

Thiruvananthapuram – 205

Kannur – 195

Idukki – 139

Kasaragod – 122

Palakkad – 103

Wayanad – 71

Testing and quarantine

A total of 1,71,616 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,65,922 are under home or institutional quarantine and 5,694 are in hospitals.

656 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.

So far, 1,18,92,875 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.