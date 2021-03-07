2,100 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Sunday, death toll at 4,300

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 2,100 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the caseload to 10,77,327.
As many as 4,039 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 10,31,865.
The active cases touched 40,867, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.
In the last 24 hours ending 2pm, 51,948 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 4.04 per cent.
With 19 deaths being reported on Sunday, the state's death toll has risen to 4,300.
Of the positive cases, 15 were health workers, while 61 had come from outside the state and 1,771 infected through contact. The source of infection of 253 among them is unknown.
Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu account for 85 per cent of the total cases reported in the country.
No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.
District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:
Kozhikode - 315 (contact cases – 308)
Ernakulam - 219 (115)
Thrissur - 213 (204)
Malappuram - 176 (170)
Thiruvananthapuram - 175 (116)
Kollam - 167 (163)
Kannur - 158 (108)
Alappuzha - 152 (150)
Kottayam - 142 (136)
Pathanamthitta - 115 (101)
Kasaragod - 97 (88)
Palakkad - 78 (27)
Wayanad - 47 (43)
Idukki - 46 (42)
District-wise breakup of recoveries:
Ernakulam – 784
Thrissur – 462
Pathanamthitta – 419
Kozhikode – 388
Kollam – 344
Malappuram – 286
Alappuzha – 283
Kottayam – 238
Thiruvananthapuram – 205
Kannur – 195
Idukki – 139
Kasaragod – 122
Palakkad – 103
Wayanad – 71
Testing and quarantine
A total of 1,71,616 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,65,922 are under home or institutional quarantine and 5,694 are in hospitals.
656 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.
So far, 1,18,92,875 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.