Rumblings of resentment in CPM as senior leaders are sidelined in candidate selection

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM state leadership has stumbled on opposition at the grass roots against its selection of candidates to the assembly election. A section of leaders taking part in the Alappuzha district committee meeting wanted the party to let Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac and Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran contest, but acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan rejected the demand.

Posters have appeared in several places in favour of Isaac, Sudhakaran and Speaker Sreeramakrishnan, who have been forced to sit out to conform to the party’s decision not to let anyone contest for more than two terms.

In Kannur, the denial of a seat to party strongman P Jayarajan, despite being qualified as per the party criteria, has led to vociferous protests. Kannur district sports council vice president N Dheeraj Kumar resigned in protest, before he was expelled from the party. A Facebook collective named ‘PJ Army’ was also active in its support to the senior leader.

The CPM also faced opposition from cadre for parting with Kuttiyadi and Ranni seats to accommodate new ally Kerala Congress (M). Several posters appeared in parts of Kunnathunadu with an allegation of “selling” the seat.