1,412 new COVID cases in Kerala after 39,046 tests on Monday

Kerala reported 1,412 new COVID cases and 3,030 recoveries on Monday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 39,236.

So far, 10,34,895 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 1,252 contracted the virus through contact while 37 came from outside the state.

Six are healthcare workers.

A total of 39,046 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,19,31,921 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 3.62.

Kozhikode, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts reported the most cases - 245, 141 and 139 respectively.

Kerala receives additional 48,000 Covaxin doses

Amid widespread complaints of COVID-19 vaccine shortage in Kerala, as many as 48,960 doses of Covaxin, the indigenous vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech, have reached the state now.

Thiruvananthapuram received 16,640 doses of vaccine, while Ernakulam 19,220 doses and Kozhikode got 13,120 doses of the vaccine, Health Department sources here said.

According to information received from the Union Health Ministry, more doses of vaccine would reach the state in the coming days and the number of vaccination centres can be increased as per its availability, they said.

The southern state has been witnessing an overwhelming response to the vaccinations since the second phase of the drive began on March 1.

Meanwhile, a total of 10,19, 525 people, including 3.65 lakh health workers, have received the jab so far. As many as 98,287 frontline fighters and 2.15 lakh poll officials have also received the shot.

12 COVID deaths

Twelve COVID deaths too were confirmed on Monday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,312.

There are currently 1,68,505 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,62,993 are under home or institutional quarantine while 5,512 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Kozhikode - 245 (contact cases - 229)



Kollam - 141 (139)

Thiruvananthapuram - 139 (86)

Ernakulam - 138 (130)

Malappuram - 132 (127)

Idukki - 104 (100)

Thrissur - 90 (83)

Kannur - 82 (665)

Kottayam - 80 (73)

Alappuzha - 79 (76)

Palakkad - 55 (26)

Kasaragod - 48 (45)

Pathanamthitta - 48 (42)

Wayanad - 31 (31)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Kozhikode - 527

Kollam - 467

Ernakulam - 329

Thrissur - 304

Malappuram - 249

Alappuzha - 217

Kottayam - 186

Thiruvananthapuram - 153

Pathanamthitta - 131

Kannur - 121

Palakkad - 106

Wayanad - 104

Kasaragod - 92

Idukki - 44