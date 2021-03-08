Dollar-smuggling case: Customs gets ready to quiz VIPs named by Swapna

Kochi: In a move that could have far-reaching political ramifications, the Customs (Preventive) wing is getting ready to question top politicians in the Left Democratic Front government and their kin over a dollar-smuggling case. Top Customs officers met for this purpose in Delhi and Kerala the other day after the Union Finance Ministry gave the nod.

Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the related gold smuggling case, had made ‘shocking disclosures’ against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and some ministers in the state government over the alleged 'smuggling' of foreign currency, the Customs had apprised the High Court last week by way of an affidavit.

The Customs is of the opinion that those mentioned by Swapna in her statement should be questioned. This is in the wake of similar statements given by Swapna under Section 108 of the Income Tax Act and Section 168 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The sons of two ministers also need to be questioned as per her deposition.

The investigators who are handling the gold and dollar smuggling cases would be jointly grilling them.

The Customs has not yet submitted the occurrence report of the dollar smuggling case in which VIPs are said to be involved. (As per Section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code an occurrence report should be sent to the Magistrate stating that the officer of police suspects, on information or otherwise, that a cognizable offence has been committed in his jurisdiction.)

Moreover, the names of the VIPs too do not figure in the occurrence report.

The case pertains to the smuggling of $1.90 lakh out of the country by Khalid Ali Shoukri, the former head of the finance department of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. This is alleged to be the kickback received over the Kerala government's Life Mission project won by Unitac Builders and Developers. An NGO based in the UAE had contributed to the project and it is suspected Swapna's intervention proved decisive.

The Customs has made it clear that Swapna's statement is crucial in the dollar-smuggling case. Though she has stated that dollars belonging to the VIPs were smuggled out of the country, there is still no clarity as to why it was smuggled.

Since the dollars were smuggled abroad the possibility of getting any documentary evidence is also remote. Hence the statements of the UAE Consulate's three high-ranking officials who are now in their home countries become decisive. The Customs is resting its hopes on the digital evidence and the statements it hopes to obtain during the questioning to be undertaken in the coming days.