Women cops head police stations in Kerala on International Women's Day

Thiruvananthapuram: Women police officers take charge of the police stations in the state on Monday, the International Women's Day.

Stations, which have women inspectors and SIs, will be run by women officers on Monday. If there are more than one woman sub-inspector, their services will be made available at the nearby stations. If there are not sufficient women officers, senior women civil police officers and civil police officers will be deployed. Women officers would also be the public relations officers in as many police stations possible.

DGP Loknath Behera had issued directives in this regard earlier.

The services of women police officers would be made available in the highway patrol vehicles on Monday.

In each district, five women officers, who have proved their mettle in various categories such as crime investigation, traffic regulation, beat patrolling and pink patrolling, would be identified and given awards.

Women to run ambulance control room

Women emergency response officers would be in charge of the 108 Ambulance control room as well. Women officers would attend all emergency calls in Monday's shift. The control room is at the Technopark campus in Thiruvananthapuram.