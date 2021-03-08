Malappuram Lok Sabha bypoll: Is it Abdullakutty vs Sanu vs Samadani?

Kochi: Mercurial Kerala politician A P Abdullakutty is likely to be the BJP candidate for the Malappuram Lok Sabha bye-election to be held along with the assembly election in the state.

His main challenger from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) could be V P Sanu, the national president of the Students' Federation of India, the students' organisation of the CPM.

Both BJP and CPM are yet to formally announce their candidature, though reports on Monday afternoon suggested Abdullakutty and Sanu are the choices.

Meanwhile, the United Democratic Front (UDF) is yet to disclose the name of the likely candidate for the Lok Sabha bypoll. The name of scholar and former Rajy Sabha MP and MLA, M P Abdussamad Samadani, is very much in the reckoning as the Muslim League candidate in its bastion.

Abdullakutty, a national vice-president of the BJP, had twice represented the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency as a member of the CPM. He had joined the Congress after quitting the CPM, but was expelled by the former party for lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The bypoll has been necessitated by the resignation of P K Kunjalikutty of the Muslim League. He had won from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha election by a margin of 2,60,153 votes.