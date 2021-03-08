Mullappally, Chennithala in Delhi to seal Congress candidate list

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leaders from Kerala have arrived in the national capital to hold talks with the High Command to finalise candidates for the upcoming Legislative Assembly polls. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala arrived in Delhi on Sunday.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who heads the election management and strategy committee, will reach on Monday. Subsequently, the meet to pick the candidates will be held.

The leaders will hold discussions with AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, and AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala, Tariq Anwar.

The further meetings of the election screening committee that met in Thiruvananthapuram will also be held. After the candidate list is finalised, it would be handed over to the central election committee for approval. Mullappally visited senior leader A K Antony on Sunday and updated him about the candidate selection process.

Vijayan Thomas resigns

KPCC general secretary Vijayan Thomas has resigned from the Congress as his demand to contest from Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram was rejected.

Vijayan alleged that the Congress had again reached a pact with the BJP in Nemom and that his resignation was intended to nudge the party to introspect.

Vijayan, who was the former KTDC chairman, said that he would announce his future plans on Monday.

Nemom is the sole assembly constituency represented by a BJP candidate in the 140-member Kerala legislature.