Amit Shah spooks Kerala by citing one mysterious death linked to gold smuggling

Kochi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reference to a suspicious death linked to the gold smuggling case has left many scratching their heads! The question is who died and when? Even state leaders of his own party are bewildered even as leaders of rival parties are racking their brains to ascertain the mysterious death claim.

Shah made the oblique reference while addressing the conclusion of BJP's Vijaya Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Shooting a slew of questions at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he asked whether a suspicious death was properly probed!

Customs officials investigating the gold and dollar smuggling cases expressed ignorance over the death that Shah had referred to. Though the BJP leader did not divulge any details, the reference has been taken seriously since it came from the Union Home Minister.

The gunman of the former Consul-General had attempted suicide earlier, but was rescued. The State police, too, are unaware of a 'suspicious death' linked to the sensational case that has rocked Kerala politics since mid-2020.

After Shah's speech, sleuths of central intelligence agencies reportedly scurried to check the case files so as to identify the unsolved death case brought up the BJP leader.

Investigators are also checking if it was a death linked to a separate gold smuggling incident other than the one through diplomatic baggage.

Some even wonder whether Shah was misled by an eager party colleague in Kerala desperate to embarrass the government ahead of the state polls.

Karat Razak responds

Meanwhile, Karat Razak, MLA, has demanded a probe by central agencies if Union Home Minister Amit Shah was referring to his brother's death.

Razak, representing Koduvally in the State Assembly, said his family has no suspicion over the death of his brother two years ago. He sought a central probe into the death to find the truth if the Union minister was suspecting foul play.

The MLA's brother Gafoor was killed when a tanker lorry hit his car at Chungam, Thamarassery. Razak sought the probe after Shah's speech led to speculations on social media.

In October, 2020, Razak had dismissed allegations that he was involved in the gold smuggling case which is now under probe. It was widely reported then that Razak has been named in a secret report submitted by the Customs Department as a key link in the smuggling racket.

"I have not seen those accused in the gold smuggling case before. I have not made any contact with them – over the phone or otherwise. This controversy has been created with the intent to harm. I have nothing to fear as I am not involved in anything," Razak had stated then.

Soumya, the wife of gold smuggling accused Sandeep Nair, had reportedly stated that Razak has a close relationship with Ramees, considered the kingpin of the operation.

Razak has been a prominent IUML leader. But he contested the 2016 assembly election from the Koduvally legislative constituency as an independent supported by the LDF and got elected.