CPI candidate list out; decision on Haripad and 3 other seats later

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday announced its candidates for 21 constituencies for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in Kerala. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran announced that a decision on four more constituencies will be made later.

The party is contesting in 25 out of the 140 constituencies in Kerala as part of the Left Democratic Front. Thirteen of its 16 MLAs will be contesting again, while the rest have been excluded to conform to party norms on limiting consecutive electoral contests.

Chadayamangalam, Haripad, Paravur and Nattika are the constituencies were a decision on the candidate is awaited.

The candidates:

Karunagappally – R Ramachandran

Chirayinkeezhu - V Sasi

Punalur – P S Supal

Vaikom – CK Asha

Nedumangand – G R Anil

Chathannoor – GS Jayalal

Kodungalloor – V R Sunil Kumar

Ollur – K Rajan

Kaipamangalam – E T Tyson

Peerumedu – Vazhoor Soman

Adoor - Chittayam Gopakumar

Cherthala – P Prasad

Muvattupuzha – Eldo Abraham

Nedumangad - G R Anil

Thrissur - P Balachandran

Mannarkkad - Suresh Raj

Kanhanghad – E Chandrashekharan

Pattambi – Muhammed Muhsin

Nadapuram – E K Vijayan

Manjeri – Dibon Nassar

Thirurangadi – Ajith Koladi

Ernad – KT Abdul Rahman.

JD(S) and NCP lists ready

The other key LDF constituents Janata Dal (Secular) and the Nationalist Congress Party also announced their candidate lists for the Assembly elections.

Among the NCP candidates announced by the party's national president Sharad Pawar, Transport Minister A K Saseendran will contest from Elathur and N A Mohammad Kutty from Kottakkal. Former legislator late Thomas Chandy's brother Thomas K Thomas will be contesting from Kuttanad.

Neelalohithadasan Nadar from Kovalam, Mathew T Thomas from Thiruvalla, K Krishnankutty from Chittoor and Jose Thettayil from Angamali are the JD(S) candidates announced by party president HD Deve Gowda.