COVID-19: 2,316 new cases in Kerala on Tuesday, 4,386 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 2,316 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the caseload to 10,81,055.

As many as 4,386 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 10,39,281.

The active cases touched 37,150, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours ending 2pm, 65,906 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 3.51 per cent.

With 16 deaths being reported on Tuesday, the state's death toll has risen to 4,328.

Of the positive cases, 21 were health workers, while 48 had come from outside the state and 2,100 infected through contact. The source of infection of 147 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu has decided to strengthen the check posts on the Kerala border in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. E-pass and valid COVID-19 negative certificate have been made mandatory for people from Kerala entering Tamil Nadu.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kottayam - 279 (contact cases – 259)

Kozhikode - 267 (253)

Thrissur - 244 (238)

Ernakulam - 231 (230)

Kollam - 213 (210)

Pathanamthitta - 198 (185)

Kannur - 178 (139)

Thiruvananthapuram - 160 (112)

Malappuram - 142 (134)

Alappuzha - 98 (96)

Idukki - 92 (81)

Palakkad - 77 (34)

Kasaragod - 73 (68)

Wayanad - 64 (61)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 238

Kollam – 1,065

Pathanamthitta – 512

Alappuzha – 219

Kottayam – 175

Idukki – 70

Ernakulam – 500

Thrissur – 272

Palakkad – 266

Malappuram – 246

Kozhikode – 446

Wayanad – 112

Kannur – 151

Kasaragod – 114

Testing and quarantine

A total of 1,66,107 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,60,898 are under home or institutional quarantine and 5,209 are in hospitals.

509 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

So far, 1,19,97,827 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Tuesday, four regions have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 352 in the state.