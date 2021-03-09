Hurry! Today the last day of enrolment in voters list

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala Teeka Ram Meena has clarified that the last date for getting enrolled in the voters list for next month's state election is today, March 9, and not March 12, as was widely reported. Those who wish to include their names for the electoral rolls for the April 6 election should do so online today itself.

The CEO said in the earlier information given by him it was wrongly mentioned that names could be enrolled till March 12.

Meena had announced earlier that only those who apply for getting enrolled in the voters list 10 days before the last date of withdrawal of nominations for the assembly polls would be entitled to vote. Going by that norm, people would have been able to apply till March 12. However, he clarified on Monday that the correct process was 10 days before the last date of filing of nomination papers.

However, the process of voter enrolment will continue but those submitting applications for enrolment from tomorrow onwards will not be able to vote in the forthcoming elections.

Apply online

Anyone who has attained the age of 18 years on or before January 1,2021 can apply for enrollment in the voters list. Application can be made on www.voterportal.eci.gov.in .

One can also get enrolled through voter helpline or mobile app.

Applications would be accepted only online. One can apply through Akshaya Kendram or by themselves.

Supplementary list on March 20

The supplementary voters list including those who apply for enrolment till Tuesday, March 9, would be published on March 20.

The Legislative Assembly Election is scheduled for April 6. The Election Commission will issue notification on March 12. The counting of votes is on May 2.