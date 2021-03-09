Mammootty rules out political career, to focus on the task at hand

Kochi: Actor Mammootty has ruled out political forays in the near future, while adding that no one had approached him with a request to contest in the upcoming assembly polls in Kerala.

He was responding to a question on his reluctance in getting involved in politics though his political stand is well known.

The actor said he had never responded to rumours about his candidature being circulated before every polls. "My work is my politics," he said while attending a media event organized ahead of the release of his latest movie, The Priest.

Mammootty also added that he has no wish to contest polls.

Cine artistes in Kerala, unlike their Tamil counterparts, rarely get involved in active politics.

While saying that he was unaware of the comments actor-writer-director Sreenivasan had made during the announcement of Twenty20's candidates, Mammootty added that he could say anything.

The actor also ruled out any immediate plan to direct a movie now. "Let me get this right now," he said.

Mammootty said he was unaware of artistes losing opportunities if they speak on politics. He was replying to a question regarding actor Krishnakumar's comment in this regard.

Producer Anto Joseph said Ganeshkumar, Mukesh and Innocent have been managing political work and cinemas simultaneously. He said Dharmajan and Pisharody, too, could manage both, referring to the recent political forays of these actors.

Though all have politics, art has no politics, Joseph remarked.