Autorickshaws in state capital painted red, Congress sees red

With the Kerala assembly polls just weeks away, autorickshaws in the state capital have been painted red, a colour synonymous with the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The party tagline “For sure, its LDF” too have been affixed on to these vehicles, largely considered to be the layman's choice of travel in these scorching summer days.

Though pictures of the autorickshaws have gone viral on social media, it was not taken to everyone's liking, especially the Congress-led opposition, the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Congress has alleged that the use of autorickshaws as a propaganda weapon was in violation with the code of conduct which came into play on March 6. Thiruvananthapuram DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal has said that a complaint will be lodged with the Election Commission (EC).

The EC too had previously said that elections advertisements on public roads are banned.

According to the Kerala Motor Vehicles Act, autorickshaws (petrol) in the state are allowed only yellow and black paint.

Those running on CNG are allowed colours green and yellow, while electric autos don colours white and blue. The colour blue too is used if the said autorickshaws are used solely for private use. Light blue is allowed for autos driven by women.

While posters and stickers are allowed on autos, they must follow strict guidelines as directed by the Department of Motor Vehicles. Permission too must be sought before stickers are displayed, which these autorickshaws apparently have not received yet.