Internal spat likely delaying BJP's candidate list, Sobha Surendran sidelined

Kozhikode: Even as the Kerala assembly polls are less than a month away, discord is brewing within the BJP camp. The latest one is over the removal of frontline leader Sobha Surendran from the election committee despite her getting active again recently at the behest of the party's national leadership.

Such internal wranglings likely have a bearing on the delay in the announcement of BJP candidates for the April 6 elections.

Despite three rounds of core committee meetings and an election committee meeting, the party has so far been unable to come to an agreement on the allocation of seats and who the final candidates will be.

However, another meeting has been arranged for 11pm on Wednesday to resolve the disputes.

Even though BJP President Amit Shah had directed the state leadership to include Shobha, the state president K Surendran is against the move.

In fact, Shobha was even removed from the list of speakers during the rally organised when Amit Shah visited the state the past weekend.