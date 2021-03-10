Ettumanoor/Kottayam: The Kerala Congress (Joseph) is likely to walk away with the Ettumanoor legisaltive assembly seat as part of the sharing of the 140 constituencies among the constituent parties of the United Democratic Front ahead of the April 6 state polls. But there is still no clarity as to who will contest from the seat on behalf of party even as the local Congress leaders is peeved that it can't put up an own candidate in the constituency close to the Kottayam town.

Even though there is no official declaration, sources in the UDF camp say that the front has reached an understanding to allot Ettumanoor seat to the party led by P J Joseph.

Poster protest

Disgruntled Congress activists have commenced a poster campaign in Ettumanoor town. Several posters appeared on the walls of the town in the name of "Save Congress Forum" on Tuesday.

The Youth Congress workers had gheraoed the Kottayam District Congress Committee office the other day against the move to allocate the Ettumanoor seat to Kerala Congress (Joseph).

Subsequently, a public protest was also planned in Ettumanoor town. Local leaders said that they decided not to go ahead with the protest after Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil assured that he had conveyed their sentiments to the state leadership of the party. The local Congress leadership has decided not to go for any public reaction at least for now.

Hopefuls in Joseph's party

A section of Kerala Congress (Joseph) is lobbying for fielding Kottayam district president of the party Saji Manjakadambil as the candidate from Ettumanoor.

"I deserve the seat. I brought maximum leaders and workers from the Kerala Congress (M) to the Kerala Congress (Joseph) and created a base for the party in Kottayam district. P J Joseph has given me word that a seat would be allotted to me in Kottayam district. I believe he will keep his word. I was keen on Poonjar, but the seat is not part of the party's quota. I strongly believe that I will get Ettumanoor," Saji Manjakadambil said.

On the other hand a group of local leaders have urged the leadership not to encourage self-styled candidates. Michael James, a member of the party's High-Power Committee, is confident of his candidature. "P J Joseph has assured me that I will be given first preference while deciding the candidate," James claimed.

"Among the probables being considered for this seat I am the only person from this constituency. In 2016, I was considered from the Athirampuzha district panchayat division but dumped at the last minute. In case of the seat is denied to me then I will take a decision after consulting with the leadership," he added.

It is widely said Prince Lukose, another member of the High-Power Committee, is the front-runner to get the candidature. "The leadership has informed me that I would be considered for Ettumanoor this time. I realise that a section in the party has opined that some others should be considered as candidates. Such matters need to be discussed in the party fora," Prince stated.

"Even earlier my name was considered for Ettumanoor first and the for the Kottayam parliamentary constituency later," he concluded.