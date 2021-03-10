Will Congress field Oommen Chandy or K Muraleedharan in Nemom?

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress is considering fielding seasoned politicians Oommen Chandy, the former Chief Minister of Kerala, or K Muraleedharan in the Nemom constituency.

The development comes in wake of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s claim that the Congress and the BJP have entered into an unholy alliance in an effort to prevent the ruling Left Democratic Front (in which the CPM is a major constituent) win an unprecedented second term in the upcoming Kerala assembly elections.

This unexpected move comes even as Congress if finalising the candidates for 90 of the 140 seats that it would be contesting in the April 6 elections.

Muraleedharan, who had earlier mentioned that he will not be contesting the election, is reported to have had a meeting with KC Venugopal in New Delhi. Manorama News reported that K Muraleedharan has announced his interest to contest.

Nemom constituency is of vital importance to Kerala politics as it is the only seat that the BJP has won in Kerala. In 2016's assembly election, BJP's O Rajagopal won with a margin of 8,671 votes (67,813 votes) while CPM's V Sivankutty came second with 59,142 votes.

The Congress' V Surendran Pillai fared poorly and came third with just 13,860.