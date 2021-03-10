Congress veteran PC Chacko quits party ahead of Kerala polls

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P C Chacko resigned from the party on Wednesday alleging groupism within the party. He said he had sent his resignation to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Announcing the decision, the leader from Kerala said that there was "no democracy left" in the Congress. His resignation came as a huge shock to the Congress in Kerala just days before polls next month.

Chacko, 74, one of the Congress's top faces and spokespersons, is a former MP from Thrissur in Kerala.

Accusing his party of ignoring state leaders in the selection of candidates for the April 6 Kerala polls, Chacko said: "The list of candidates has not been discussed with the state Congress committee."

He alleged that the party's candidates for April 6 Assembly polls in Kerala was being determined in an undemocratic way by two groups - "A" group headed by Oommen Chandy and "I" group headed by Ramesh Chennithala.

"Being a Congressman in Kerala is very difficult. If you belong to some faction in the Congress only then you can survive. The leadership of the Congress is not much active," he said.

The two groups have been active in the state unit of Congress since the period of veteran leader and late K Karunkaran and senior leader AK Antony. While the A group was then headed by Antony, the I group was led by Karunakaran.

(With inputs from PTI)