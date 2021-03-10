2,475 new COVID cases in Kerala after 62,486 tests on Wednesday

Kerala reported 2,475 new COVID cases and 4,192 recoveries on Wednesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 35,418.

So far, 10,43,473 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 2,235 contracted the virus through contact while 75 came from outside the state.

Twelve are healthcare workers.

A total of 62,486 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,20,60,313 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 3.96.

Kozhikode, Malappuram and Ernakulam districts reported the most cases - 341, 283 and 244 respectively.

Fourteen COVID deaths too were confirmed on Wednesday.

With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,342.

There are currently 1,62,766 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,57,648 are under home or institutional quarantine while 5,118 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Kozhikode - 341 (contact cases - 331)

Malappuram - 283 (272)

Ernakulam - 244 (234)

Pathanamthitta - 233 (218)

Kollam - 201 (194)

Thrissur - 195 (182)

Kottayam - 180 (172)

Thiruvananthapuram - 178 (112)

Alappuzha - 171 (166)

Kannur - 123 (85)

Kasaragod - 121 (106)

Idukki - 85 (82)

Wayanad - 63 (62)

Palakkad - 57 (19)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Ernakulam - 1,000

Kozhikode - 519

Pathanamthitta - 362

Kannur - 348

Kottayam - 281

Thrissur - 264

Thiruvananthapuram - 250

Kollam - 250

Wayanad - 248

Malappuram - 211

Alappuzha - 139

Palakkad - 130

Kasaragod - 100

Idukki - 90