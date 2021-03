CPM announces candidates for Kerala Assembly polls

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) acting state secretary A Vijayaraghavan on Wednesday announced the party's list of candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly Elections 2021.

"The candidate list was prepared keeping in mind a continuation of the development works under the LDF government," Vijayaraghavan said.

Before announcing the list Vijayaraghavan also lambasted the Congress and BJP over targeting the ruling LDF using the gold smuggling scam.

CPM has given up seven seats, including five sitting seats, to accommodate allies. The party has dropped 33 sitting legislators and has accommodated 13 candidates from the youth and student wings. There are 12 women candidates in the list. Out of the 85 seats contesting 83 have been announced including independents. The two constituencies left are Manjeshwaram and Devikulam. The list includes 74 CPM candidates and 9 independents backed by the party.

The candidates are:

Kasaragod

Manjeshwaram- Yet to be decided

Udma- CH Kunhambu

Thrikaripur- M Rajagopal

Kannur

Taliparamba- M V Govindan

Azhikode- K V Sumesh

Dharmadom- Pinarayi Vijayan

Thalassery- A N Shamseer

Mattanur- K K Shailaja

Peravoor- Zakeer Hussain

Kalliasseri- M Vijin

Payyanur- TA Madhusoodhanan

Wayanad

Mananthavady- O R Kelu

Sulthan Bathery- M S Viswanathan

Kozhikode

Koyilandy- Kanathil Jameela

Perambra- TP Ramakrishnan

Balussery- Sachin Dev

Kozhikode North- Thottathil Raveendran

Beypore- P A Mohammed Riyas

Kunnamangalam- P T A Rahim

Koduvally- Karat Razak

Thiruvambady- Linto Joseph

Malappuram

Kondotty- Suleiman Haji

Nilambur- P V Anwar

Wandoor- P Mithun

Perinthalmanna- Muhammed Musthafa

Mankada- Rasheed Ali

Vengara- Jiji

Tanur- Abdurahman

Thavanur- KT Jaleel

Ponnani- P Nandakumar

Palakkad

Thrithala- MB Rajesh

Shornur- P Mummykutty

Ottapalam- Premkumar

Kongad- K Santhakumari

Malampuzha- A Prabhakaran

Palakkad- CP Pramod

Tarur- PP Sumod

Nenmara- K Babu

Alathur- KD Prasenan

Thrissur

Chelakkara- K Radhakrishnan

Kunnamkulam- AC Moideen

Guruvayur- Akbar

Manalur- Murali Perunelli

Wadakkanchery- Xavier Chittilapally

Irinjalakuda- Dr R Bindu

Puthukkad- K K Ramachandran

Ernakulam

Aluva- Shelna Nishad

Kalamassery- P Rajeev

Vypin- K N Unnikrishnan

Kochi- K G Maxi

Thrippunithura- M Swaraj

Ernakulam- Shaji George

Thrikkakara- Dr J Jacob

Kunnathunad- PV Sreenijan

Kothamangalam- Antony John

Idukki

Devikulam- Yet to be decided

Udumbanchola- M M Mani

Kottayam

Ettumanoor- VN Vassavan

Kottayam- K Anil Kumar

Puthuppally- Jaik C Thomas

Alappuzha

Aroor- Daleema Jojo

Alappuzha- PP Chitharanjan

Ambalappuzha- H Salam

Kayamkulam- U Pratibha

Mavelikara- M S Arunkumar

Chengannur- Saji Cherian

Pathanamthitta

Aranmula- Veena George

Konni- KU Janeesh Kumar

Kollam

Chavara- Dr Sujith Vijayan

Kottarakkara- KN Balakrishnan

Kundara- J Mercykutty Amma

Kollam- M Mukesh

Eravipuram- M Noushad

Thiruvananthapuram

Varkala- V Joy

Attingal- OS Ambika

Vamanapuram- D K Murali

Kazhakkoottam- Kadakampally Surendran

Vattiyoorkavu- VK Prashanth

Nemom- V Sivankutty

Aruvikkara- G Stephan

Parassala- C K Hareendran

Kattakkada- IB Satheesh

Neyyattinkara- K Ansalan