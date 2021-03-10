Dejection, anger in LDF camp as seat-sharing process nears completion

Thiruvananthapuram: All is not well within the Left Democratic Front. Even as the seat-sharing process nears completion, all LDF constituents- barring Kerala Congress (M)-are a dejected lot.

Even local CPM workers in several constituencies are unhappy over the party’s generosity towards Kerala Congress, which joined the LDF in October 2020.

The CPM had earlier asked all constituents to sacrifice a few seats to accommodate Kerala Congress and LJD, which returned to the LDF fold. The CPM itself led the move by leaving a few of its seats to the new entrants.

The CPM stand on seats made Kerala Congress happy, but not others. The CPM took a stand that Kerala Congress, a UDF constituent for decades, should get a decent treatment, since it felt Kerala Congress could help LDF get the support of minority Christians.

CPI: The treatment Kerala Congress received has left CPI fuming. The communist party felt that the LDF had not benefited by the presence of Kerala Congress in the local body polls. CPI also has the feeling that its generosity in quitting Kanjirappally and Irikkur seats to accommodate Kerala Congress was not reciprocated.

Janata Dal (S): The JD(S), which contested in five seats in 2016, lost one. It gave Vadakara to LJD.

Loktantrik Janata Dal: Though it got the Vadakara seat from JD(S), it is not happy. The party had contested in seven seats when it was part of the UDF. On its return to LDF, it got three . The party felt ignored in LDF, while the Kerala Congress was generously awarded.

Nationalist Congress Party: The seat-sharing has hit NCP hard. It lost its sitting seat Pala to Kerala Congress. Also, the party suffered a split over seat-sharing when its sitting MLA Mani C Kappen left the party and the Front to join UDF. Its seats have been reduced to three from four.

Mani C Kappen

Democratic Kerala Congress: The party had contested in four seats in 2016, but has only one in the upcoming polls. The CPM had clarified that there was no alternative since both the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress and Kerala Congress (M) hold influence among the same section of voters.

Indian National League: INL’s demand for two more seats was rejected. The party has retained its three seats.

Kerala Congress (B): The party’s demand for two seats was rejected. It will contest in one seat.

Congress (S): Ramachandran Kadannappally retained Kannur

Kerala Congress (Skaria Thomas): No seat this time. It had one seat in 2016, Kaduthuruthy, which went to Kerala Congress (M).