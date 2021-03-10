NDA candidate list on Thursday, a few BJP big guns set to back off

Thiruvananthapuram: The National Democratic Alliance is likely to announce its candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls on Thursday, March 11, coinciding with the auspicious Maha Shivaratri.

The BJP leadership has reached an understanding on finalizing the party candidates ahead of releasing the NDA list. Hectic discussion are now on with district units to finalize the candidates.

As per an understanding reached with the constituents in the alliance, the BDJS would seek the mandate in 25 seats, 12 down from 37 it had contested in 2016. Kodungallur is being considered for BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally. Union minister Amit Shah and other national leaders had asked him to contest.

BJP is interested in fielding P C Thomas of Kerala Congress (Thomas) in Pala. Discussions on sharing three to four seats with KC (T) and two with Kamaraj Congress are yet to conclude.

C K Janu is likely to contest from Wayanad, but two other constituents, Nationalist Kerala Congress and Socialist Janata Dal, may not get any seats.

Citing busy shooting schedule, actor-politician Suresh Gopi, MP, had already informed the BJP state leadership his inability to contest. The party's core committee decided to refer to the national leadership Sobha Surendran’s refusal to be a candidate. Union minister V Muraleedharan is also not in the race.

The state president of Mahila Morcha, Nivedita Subrahmaniyan, would be the candidate in Guruvayur. The party has asked its state spokesperson Sandeep Warrier to contest from Kottarakkara. State secretary P Raghunath would seek the mandate from Elathoor.

The BJP is considering film producer Suresh Kumar and actor Krishna Kumar for Thiruvananthapuram. Two names are being considered for Changanassery as well: G Raman Nair, who had left the Congress over the Sabarimala issue, and B Radhakrishna Menon. BJP might give Kanjirappally to one of them. J Prameela Devi is being considered as the candidate in Aranmula, an A-category segment.

The BJP is also discussing the possibility of fielding an important leader at Manjeshwaram, a key constituency which the party lost for a single vote in 2016.

Wayanad unit opposes Janu

In Wayanad, meanwhile, opposition to C K Janu’s candidature in Wayanad is gaining momentum in the constituency. BJP district president Saji Shankar said party supporters won’t accept Janu, since she had left the NDA after contesting from Bathery in the past polls.

Responding, Janu said her Janadhipathya Rashtreeya Sabha (JRS) held talks with the BJP state leadership and it was for them to decide the candidate. BJP workers in Wayanad may have their justification, she added.

It was earlier decided that BJP should contest from Wayanad's three constituencies. A referendum to find candidates was also conducted at the constituency level, and a list was forwarded to the party’s core committee. JRS rejoined the NDA while the list was under consideration. She has demanded four seats, including Bathery and Mananthavady.