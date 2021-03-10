Walayar case: Mother of dead girls starts statewide trip seeking justice

Kasaragod: The mother of the two minor girls who were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their Walayar home in early 2017 has commenced a statewide journey, christened ‘Neeti Yatra’, from the northernmost district of Kerala seeking justice. This campaign would conclude at Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram, the southernmost district, on April 4.

Expressing solidarity with her agitation, district office-bearers of the Pravasi (Non-resident Indian) Congress tonsured their heads. N A Nellikkunnu, MLA, inaugurated the protest meeting. Chairman of the agitation committee Vilayodi Venugopal presided over.

The bodies of the two children were found on January 13 and March 4, 2017. Their mother said that she was forced to take to the streets seeking justice due to the betrayal of the state government and the police. “The police never gave me the autopsy report after the death of the first child, even though I visited several police stations a number of times. If they had done that, I could have at least saved my second daughter,” she said.

“The government promised me that disciplinary action would be taken against the police officers allegedly involved in the case. However, instead of punishment, these officers were given promotions,” she added.

The case is presently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). It is suspected they were sexually abused and killed by their exploiters, likely a few in the vicinity of their home.

Those who spoke at the protest meeting in Kasaragod included C R Neelakandan, agitation committee convener V M Marsen, Ambalathara Kunhikrishnan, KPCC secretary K Neelakandan, DCC chief Hakeem Kunnil, Basheer Aladi, K Karunakaran, Sister Jaya, Moosa Pattilath, Mumtaz Sameera, Kookkal Balakrishnan and CA Yusuf.