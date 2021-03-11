COVID-19: 2,133 new cases in Kerala on Thursday, 3,753 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 2,133 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 10,85,663, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

As many as 3,753 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 10,47,226.

The active COVID-19 cases came down to 33,785, half of what it was a month ago.

In the last 24 hours ending 2pm, 69,838 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 3.05 per cent.

With 13 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 4,355.

Of the positive cases, 14 were health workers, while 77 had come from outside the state and 1,862 infected through contact. The source of infection of 180 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode 261 (Contact cases – 228)

Pathanamthitta 206 (184)

Ernakulam 205 (198)

Kannur 200 (137)

Kottayam 188 (174)

Malappuram 179 (172)

Thrissur 172 (165)

Alappuzha 168 (163)

Kollam 152 (148)

Kasaragod 117 (109)

Thiruvananthapuram 116 (78)

Palakkad 88 (30)

Idukki 46 (44)

Wayanad 35 (32)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 193

Kollam 543

Pathanamthitta 295

Alappuzha 317

Kottayam 498

Idukki 75

Ernakulam 557

Thrissur 241

Palakkad 57

Malappuram 265

Kozhikode 388

Wayanad 77

Kannur 125

Kasaragod 122

Testing and quarantine

A total of 1,59,401 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,54,375 are under home or institutional quarantine and 5,026 are in hospitals.

594 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

So far, 1,21,30,151 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Thursday, two more regions have been converted into hotspots and six have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 347 in the state.