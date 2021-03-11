Oommen Chandy to contest from Nemom? Decision after meeting with Sonia Gandhi

Thiruvananthapuram: Former chief minister Oommen Chandy has expressed his willingness to contest from the Nemom Assembly constituency, Manorama News said citing various reports.

A final decision in this regard will be made after a discussion with Sonia Gandhi.

Refusing to confirm the report, Chandy said he has been contesting from Puthuppally for the past 50 years, and said he is unaware of the report about him shifting to Nemom. The veteran leader, however, did not respond to a question on whether he would heed to high-command if asked to contest from Nemom.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the Congress would have a foolproof strategy in Nemom to defeat the BJP. He added that a final decision on the candidate in Nemom has not been made.

BJP had opened its account in the State Assembly when O Rajagopal wrested Nemom from the CPM in 2016. The first and the lone BJP member in the Assembly, the former Union minister had then defeated former Thiruvananthapuram city Mayor V Sivankutty by a margin of 8,671 votes.

The national leadership of the Congress wants a strong leader to contest from the BJP’s lone sitting seat. Besides Nemom, the BJP had increased its vote share in Kazhakkoottam and Vattiyoorkkavu in Thiruvananthapuram district. Earlier, Lok Sabha member K Muraleedharan, too, was considered for Nemom.

The Congress feels only a strong leader like Oommen Chandy could counter the CPM campaign that only that party could take on BJP in the constituency. The CPM has named V Sivankutty again to contest from Nemom.

The Congress will announce its candidates for the April 6 Assembly polls on Friday evening after a meeting of its central election committee at 6pm.