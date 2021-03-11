Team Pinarayi gets a new look: Drastic changes as eight ministers dropped

Thiruvananthapuram: The lists of candidates of CPM and CPI indicate that both parties will have fresh faces in leadership roles in the State Assembly.

For the first time in the recent past, the communist parties are joining the electoral battle after dropping eight ministers and several popular MLAs. The CPM has included eight State party centre members—out of the total 21—in the list of candidates. Central committee and State secretariat members constitute the party centre.

While M V Govindan, K Radhakrishnan, P Rajeev and K N Rajagopal shift to parliamentary politics, E P Jayarajan, A K Balan and T M Thomas Isaac will return to organizational roles.

It was believed that the CPM would relax the two-term norm in the case of ministers. With the party strictly implementing the announced norm, ministers dropped from the list are gradually adapting to the change.

CPI, too, has dropped P Thilothaman, V S Sunilkumar and K Raju, who were part of the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet.

Meanwhile, the CPM and LDF leaderships are worried about the developments that followed the seat-sharing and announcement of candidates. The party leadership is now forced to explain the sudden protests and the concerns of its workers. Leaders, however, are of the view that such developments are natural whenever a drastic change, like dropping 33 sitting MLAs from the list of candidates, occurs.