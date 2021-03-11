PV Anwar returns to Kerala from Sierra Leone

Malappuram: MLA P V Anwar, who was away in Sierra Leone in West Africa the past three months in connection with a Rs 20,000 crore business project, returned to Kerala on Thursday.

Anwar, who was elected from Nilambur as an LDF backed independent in the 2016 elections, will be contesting the April 6 assembly polls from the same constituency.

Several CPM workers with party flags were at the Karipur airport since morning to receive him.

The MLA's absence in poll-bound Kerala had sparked off various speculations, including that he was behind bars in the Africa nation.

However, Anwar clarified through a video post on social media a few days ago that he was in the African nation in connection with a gold-diamond mining project and would return to India to contest the polls.

"I came to Sierra Leone for a gold-diamond mining project after researchers had found deposits of gold and diamond in the 50,000-acres forest land.

The project has a potential of generating about 25,000 jobs," he had stated.

Anwar had also stated that he has 30 per cent stake in the Rs 20,000 crore project.

The ruling CPM had on Wednesday released its list of candidates for the assembly polls.

(With PTI inputs)