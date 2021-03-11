Ruckus in Congress over Uduma seat in Kasaragod

As many as ten DCC office bearers have expressed willingness to resign after arguments heated up over the Uduma seat in Kasaragod. Talks of a plan to call a press meet at 7 pm on Friday after the announcement of the candidate is also doing the rounds.

Names of the DCC president Hakim Kunnil, KPCC secretaries Balakrishnan Periya, K Neelakandan, Youth Congress district president BP Pradeep Kumar are being considered for the Uduma seat.

The sitting seat of the CPM, the UDF has placed high expectations on Uduma assembly constituency, which falls in Kallyott region infamous for the Periya twin murder case.