Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Ruckus in Congress over Uduma seat in Kasaragod

Congress flag
The UDF has placed high expectations on Uduma assembly constituency
Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 11, 2021 08:57 PM IST
Topic | Kerala

As many as ten DCC office bearers have expressed willingness to resign after arguments heated up over the Uduma seat in Kasaragod. Talks of a plan to call a press meet at 7 pm on Friday after the announcement of the candidate is also doing the rounds.

Names of the DCC president Hakim Kunnil, KPCC secretaries Balakrishnan Periya, K Neelakandan, Youth Congress district president BP Pradeep Kumar are being considered for the Uduma seat.

The sitting seat of the CPM, the UDF has placed high expectations on Uduma assembly constituency, which falls in Kallyott region infamous for the Periya twin murder case.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.