BJP wants Suresh Gopi to reconsider decision to not contest Kerala polls

Suresh Gopi
Our Correspondent
Published: March 11, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Topic | Kerala Assembly Elections

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP central leadership will ask actor-politician and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi to reconsider his decision against contesting in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Citing a tight shooting schedule, the actor had conveyed to the state leadership his inconvenience to contest. If Gopi reconsiders his decision, he may contest from Vattiyoorkavu or Thrissur.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s election committee will meet at Thrissur to shortlist candidates on Thursday. The list will have three names in each constituency, and the shortlisted will be forwarded to the party’s central parliamentary board.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to chair a meeting of the board on Friday afternoon. The board will also consider the results of two surveys conducted at the behest of BJP national leadership.

Since the survey results are also being considered, it is likely that the final list of candidates may spring some surprises.

List of BDJS candidates

Aroor: T Aniyappan (President, BDJS Alappuzha district committee)

Cherthala: P S Jyothis (Former president, Tanneermukkam panchayat)

Kayamkulam: Pradeep Lal (Secretary, SNDP Yogam, Kayamkulam)

Vaikom: Ajitha Sabu (State president, Women’s wing, Kerala Hindu Cheramar Association)

Kundara: Vanaja Vidyadharan ((President, BDJS Kollam district committee)

Ranni: K Padmakumar (vice-chairman, BDJS state committee)

Varkala: S R M Aji (President, BDJS Thiruvananthapuram district committee)

