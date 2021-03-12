Kerala polls | Congress giving finishing touches to candidate list

New Delhi: In a few hours the Congress candidate list for the Kerala Assembly Election is expected to be released. The party will contest in 91 seats for the April 6 Assembly polls, leaving the rest 49 to its allies in the United Democratic Front.

The party's state leaders is holding marathon talks in the national capital to finalise candidates. The pros and cons of probable candidates in each constituency is being scrutinised. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy are holding talks with the members of the H K Patil-led candidate screening committee and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

The High Command has given the go-ahead to field most of the sitting MLAs, though a shift in constituencies is likely for a few. It was decided that K C Joseph, who gave up Irikkur in Kannur district after representing it for several terms, need not be considered for any other constituency.

Thrikkakara MLA P T Thomas was considered for Peerumade, though no decision has been taken yet. Joseph Vazhackan could be fielded in Kanjirappally or even Thrikkakara instead of P T Thomas.

Leaders not cool to internal survey

Chandy and Chennithala strongly lobbied for their respective group nominees, but they were also ready to follow the guidelines suggested by the AICC for candidate selection.

Chandy demanded that former minister K Babu should be made the candidate in Thrippunithura by pointing out that the recent clean chit given to him by the Vigilance over the bar bribery case. However, it was contended that fielding Babu, against whom graft allegations were raised, would affect Congress' chances in other constituencies.

Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala

A survey conducted by the AICC gave a negative opinion about Babu, the High Command pointed out. But the state leaders claimed that the survey, conducted by the AICC to ascertain the winning prospects of candidates, was not realistic. They pointed out that some of the names that had cropped up in the survey findings did not have acceptability among the masses.

Muraleedharan's poser

K Muraleedharan, the Vadakara MP, is reportedly reluctant to contest.

As a move was made to field him from Nemom, a BJP bastion, the senior leader reportedly posed a tough hypothetical question to the state leadership. "Will you declare me as the party's chief ministerial candidate if the party High Command wants me to contest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Dharmadom?" He asked.

But Muraleedharan clarified that he was ready to contest in Nemom if party's de facto national leader Rahul Gandhi calls him personally and asks him to take up the challenge.