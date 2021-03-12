Kerala records 1,780 new COVID-19 cases, 3,377 recoveries on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 10,87,443 on Friday, with the state reporting 1,780 fresh cases. The state also registered 3,377 recoveries since Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, 52,134 samples have been tested. In total, 1,21,82,285 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing. The test positivity rate is 3.41.

So far, 10,50,603 people recovered from the disease, while 32,174 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

As many as 1,579 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 139 are unknown, the minister said.

Apart from this, 9 healthcare workers also contracted the virus.

The minister also confirmed 14 more deaths on Friday. The official death toll now stands at 4,369.

One person, who returned from United Kingdom, also tested positive in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department statement, 101 returnees – 99 from UK and 2 from South Africa – tested positive for the virus till Friday. Of this 85 people recovered and only 11 cases of genetically modified virus were identified.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode - 265 (contact cases - 259)

Malappuram - 205 (194)

Thrissur - 197 (191)

Thiruvananthapuram - 165 (113)

Ernakulam - 154 (143)

Kollam - 153 (147)

Kannur - 131 (94)

Kottayam - 127 (118)

Alappuzha - 97 (96)

Pathanamthitta - 76 (68)

Palakkad - 67 (24)

Kasaragod - 66 (57)

Wayanad - 41 (41)

Idukki - 36 (34)

District-wise break-up of recoveries:

Kollam - 663

Ernakulam - 623

Kozhikode - 373

Kannur - 302

Alappuzha - 253

Thrissur - 245

Pathanamthitta - 243

Malappuram - 204

Thiruvananthapuram - 130

Wayanad - 106

Idukki - 80

Palakkad - 64

Kasaragod - 55

Kottayam - 36

Of the 1,57,589 people under observation for suspected infection, 1,52,760 are home/institutional quarantined and 4,829 hospitalised. As many as 496 people were hospitalised since Thursday. Four new places were designated as hotspots on Friday. The state presently has 351 hotspots.