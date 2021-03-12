Biscuit wrapper leads police to elderly woman’s tormentor

Kannur: Never in his wildest dreams did Sibi Varghese think a biscuit wrapper he had carelessly disposed of would expose his crime and land him in jail.

Varghese was arrested for molesting and robbing an elderly, home-alone woman on international Women’s Day in Taliparamba police limits.

The man had planned and executed the crime without leaving any evidence. He was not known to the 70-year-old woman, and no one had seen him either.

Police were initially in the dark until they found the biscuit wrapper near the woman’s house, located in an isolated area. An investigation that centred on the discarded wrapper led the police to the shop from where Varghese had bought the biscuit pack.

Investigators identified the man after examining the visuals from a CCTV camera installed at the shop. On being told that he had arrived on a scooter, police collected the details of all two-wheelers that had passed by the area on March 8, and found the registration number of Varghese’s vehicle.

Further investigation revealed that Varghese, of Chembilakam, Aalakkode, had left for Wayanad. Police waited and picked him up on his return.

Police found the woman’s gold bangle he had pledged for money from a shop in Perumbadavu. Varghese, police said, bought the biscuit pack to make others believe that he was visiting a relative. He had also bought a pair of gloves from the same shop.

Taliparamba DySP K E Premachandran led the investigating team comprising Inspector V Jayakumar, Sub-Inspector P M Sunil Kumar, and DySP squad member Gireesh among others. Police said Varghese was still being interrogated.