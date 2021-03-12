Suresh Gopi may make it to BJP list, E Sreedharan likely in Palakkad

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP’s central parliamentary board will take a final decision on the party's candidates for the April 6 Kerala Assembly Elections most likely on Friday. Discussions on the probable candidates are now on in the national capital.

BJP is likely to contest on 110 out of the total 140 assembly constituencies for which elections are being held. Its ally Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) may be allotted 25 and other allies of the National Democratic Alliance three seats.

The BJP candidates will be announced either today (Friday) or tomorrow, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said.

The party is seriously considering to field Rajya Sabha MP and actor Suresh Gopi in Thrissur, ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan in Palakkad, PSC former chairman K S Radhakrishnan in Tripunithura, and former DGP Jacob Thomas in Irinjalakkuda.

Though Suresh Gopi had an unsuccessful run for the Lok Sabha from Thrissur, he more than doubled BJP’s vote share in the parliamentary constituency to 28.20 per cent from the 11.15 per cent in 2019.

The party state chief K Surendran is the likely candidate in Konni, senior leaders A N Radhakrishnan in Manaloor and M T Ramesh in Kozhikode North.

Latest reports indicate that senior state leader Sobha Surendran’s name is not on the list.

Likely choices for Thiruvananthapuram district

BJP has set high hopes on a few assembly constituencies in Thiruvananthapuram district. Its former state chief Kummanam Rajasekhran may replace O Rajagopal, the lone BJP member in the Legislative Assembly, in Nemom. The party may have a rethink on him if the Congress selects a titan for this seat as is widely reported.

Thiruvananthapuram district president V V Rajesh is being considered for the Vattiyoorkavu seat. Here too, the Congress may take the poll battle to the BJP camp by selecting a biggie with the only intention of winning the seat.

In both Nemom and Vattiyoorkavu the CPM is reportedly on the back foot as reports from the ground suggest.

The party has not decided on its candidate in Kazhakkottam, but actor Krishna Kumar could try his electoral luck from the Thiruvananthapuram assembly seat.

Senior leader P K Krishnadas is the likely pick for Kattakkada.

Karamana Jayan may contest from Parassala, hotelier S Rajasekharan Nair in Neyyattinkara, and J R Padmakumar in Nedumangad.

However, a few changes in the choices for the district seats are likely if Suresh Gopi is finally chosen to contest from any place here.

Adjustments with BDJS

BJP will take back Ettumanoor in Kottayam district from ally BDJS, and may field Jayasuryan, president of the Karshaka Morcha state committee. Instead, a BDJS candidate will seek mandate from Poonjar.

Selections for a few other prominent seats

The party’s state spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan is the likely candidate in Haripad, which is represented by Congress veteran and the leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

Former president of Kottayam district committee N Hari may contest from Puthuppally, the stronghold of ex-CM Oommen Chandy.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan may see C K Padmanabhan as one of his rivals in Dharmadom.

BJP spokesperson Sandeep Warrier is being considered in Kottarakkara, and C G Rajagopal in Ernakulam. P C Thomas of the Kerala Congress may contest from Pala.

A decision on Aranmula, Kanjirappally and Chengannur are also pending.