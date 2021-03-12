Tumult in CPI's Kanhangad unit over Minister Chandrasekharan's candidature

Kasaragod: Several local leaders and activists of the Communist Party of India (CPI) have opposed the candidacy of Minister E Chandrasekharan from the Kanhangad Legislative Assembly constituency for a third time.

The protests have even led to the resignation of CPI state committee member Bangalam Kunhikrishnan from the post of LDF convenor of the Assembly constituency. Along with him, 10 branch secretaries under the Ambalathukara local committee also expressed their willingness to quit.

Even though a majority of party members in the area had demanded the replacement of Chandrasekharan with Kunhikrishnan as the CPI’s candidate for Kanhangad for the April 6 Kerala election, the district committee had suggested the Minister’s name to the state committee, which had endorsed the decision.

Before the constituency-level election meeting started on Thursday evening, Kunhikrishnan submitted his resignation to CPI district secretary Govindan Pallikkappil. Though Kunhikrishnan took part in the meeting, the 10 branch secretaries who expressed solidarity with him and two local secretaries kept away.

"I am deeply pained over being sidelined over the candidature, but I will not boycott the campaigning," said Kunhikrishnan.

However, Chandrasekharan said that there were no issues in the party.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of the CPI district executive was held late on Thursday and a constituency-level meeting is also planned later.