CPI announces four more candidates for Kerala Assembly polls

Chinjurani, R Sajilal, MT Nixon
Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 13, 2021 06:57 PM IST

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Saturday announced its candidates for four more assembly constituencies ahead of the Assembly polls on April 6.

The party-state council member and women leader J Chinchurani will contest from Chadayamangalam seat while CC Mukundan, R Sajilal and MT Nixon will contest from Nattika, Haripad and Paravur seats respectively.

The CPI, part of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) had earlier announced 21 candidates for the 25 seats that it has been allotted.

Low representation for women

After it drew flak for the low representation of women in its list for the 2021 polls, the CPI had, in a state executive-council meeting, decided that at least one woman candidate be given the ticket in districts where two seats have been allotted to the party. Chinchurani's lot was drawn in Chadayamangalam as a result of this.

Earlier, just one woman – CK Asha who is contesting from Vaikom – was on the CPI list. Now, after Saturday's announcement, there's two.

Geeta Gopi excluded

The sitting MLA in Nattika, Geeta Gopi has been excluded by the party. Instead, CC Mukundan has been given the party ticket. Geeta had won in the Nattika constituency twice. Her name was second in the list of names (after Mukundan) sent to the district committee.

