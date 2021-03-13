High Court nod to double daily cap on number of pilgrims at Sabarimala temple

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed that 10,000 pilgrims can be allowed at the Sabarimala temple daily, when the hill shrine opens for monthly puja.

The virtual queue system for prior bookings as a precautionary measure in the wake of the COVID-19 threat would continue. Currently, 5,000 pilgrims are allowed to visit the temple daily.

Sabarimala special commissioner M Manoj in his report had pointed out that not even half of the 5,000 pilgrims, who register via the virtual queue system, come to the temple and that the genuine devotees are being denied the opportunity to visit Sabarimala. Taking note of this report, the division bench of Justice C T Ravikumar and Justice Murali Purushothaman considered the matter.

The Commissioner’s report raised apprehensions of devotees missing out on the opportunity to visit the temple if the current virtual queue system is continued when the temple opens for monthly puja from March 15 to 28.

Subsequently, the High Court had directed the Director General of Police to probe if there was any deceitful action behind this. However, no report was submitted in court.

Only those pilgrims who undergo RT-PCR tests and have the COVID-negative certificates, issued in the last 48 hours, are permitted entry to the temple.