2,035 new COVID cases in Kerala after 58,344 tests on Saturday

Kerala reported 2,035 new COVID cases and 3,256 recoveries on Saturday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 30,939.

So far, 10,53,859 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 1,807 contracted the virus through contact while 48 came from outside the state.

Thirteen are healthcare workers.

A total of 58,344 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,22,40,629 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 3.49.

Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Kollam districts reported the most cases - 255, 232 and 224 respectively.

Twelve COVID deaths too were confirmed on Saturday.

With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,381.

There are currently 1,53,813 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,49,361 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,452 are in hospitals.