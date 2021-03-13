Kerala polls: Political parties wary of malpractice with postal ballots

Thiruvananthapuram: Political parties in the state are apprehensive about the misuse of postal ballots during next month's Legislative Assembly elections in Kerala. About 7,000 votes in each constituency could fall in the postal vote category as a few categories of voters have been allowed to cast votes by making use of postal ballots.

The opposition, the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had earlier itself raised its fears about electoral fraud with postal ballots. Though special teams would be constituted at the district level to distribute postal votes, casting of bogus votes is

possible by influencing and threatening the officials by powers that be.

In the wake of the persistence of COVID-19 pandemic in the state, electoral authorities have allowed the postal ballot option for COVID patients and their contacts; those above 80 years of age; and persons with disabilities as long as they are registered on the electoral roll.

The opposition has serious apprehensions that the postal votes would pave the way for widespread bogus voting that could influence the election results decisively.

Civic poll lesson

A few in the opposition ranks suspects that the postal ballots for COVID-19 patients were misused in the 2020 local body elections and that this could be repeated in the April 6 Assembly elections also. The United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had complained to the Election Commission soon after the civic polls.

For the local body polls, COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine were allowed the option of postal ballots. For the Assembly polls, the postal ballot option has been extended to elderly people above 80, differently abled, COVID-19 patients and those in their primary contact list.

‘No need to be apprehensive’

State Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena allayed the fears over postal ballots.

"Even if bogus voting had taken place by misusing postal ballots in the local body polls, there is no need for any suspicion about postal ballots in the Assembly polls. The procedures for the Assembly polls are different from that of the local polls. There is not even a slight possibility of bogus voting with postal ballots. If anyone has any suspicions they can opt against postal ballots and cast their votes directly at the booths,” Meena explained.

Significant numbers

As per the state electoral rolls around 6.21 lakh people are aged above 80 years and 1.33 lakh are differently abled. Apart from this, more differently abled are being identified, classified and added to the list. By the time the poll campaign would be over in the first week of April, the Election Commission estimates that the number of differently abled would go up to 3.80 lakh. Thus, the total number of voters who would be eligible for postal votes would be 10.01 lakh; crucially, the figure excludes COVID-19 patients and those in their contact list.

When this many number of people become eligible for postal ballot, even a minor malpractice could have a significant bearing on the poll results. Political parties in the state reckon that the postal ballots would be crucial in constituencies, which may witness strong triangular contests, and where even a small margin would determine victory or loss.

In anticipation of malpractice, political parties have deployed special committees to monitor postal votes in all booths.

Meanwhile, booth-level officers have started distributing Form 12D for the postal ballots at the houses. The last date for submitting these forms is March 17.

Those opting against postal ballots may directly go to the booth and cast their votes. The COVID-19 patients and those on the contact list can only vote between 6pm to 7pm at the booths.