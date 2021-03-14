Kummanam in Nemom, Sreedharan in Palakkad: BJP releases list of candidates for Kerala polls

New Delhi: Former Bharatiya Janata Party state chief Kummanam Rajasekharan will contest from much-hyped constituency Nemom, the only sitting seat of BJP in Kerala, the party announced on Sunday while releasing its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.
Technocrat E Sreedharan, who recently joined the party, will contest from Palakkad constituency, while its senior leader C K Padmanabhan will take on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Dharmadom constituency.
In a surprise move, the party has announced that BJP state president K Surendran will contest from two constituencies in the state polls – Manjeswaram constituency in Kasaragod district and Konni in Pathanamthitta.
Another senior leader P K Krishnadas will take on CPI(M)'s I B Satheesh in Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram district.
Actor-turned-politicians Suresh Gopi will contest from Thrissur, while Krishnakumar will try his luck in Thiruvananthapuram Assembly constituency, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said in New Delhi on Sunday.
The party will contest in 115 out of the 140 constituencies in Kerala, he said.
Baring Kazhakkoottam constituency, the BJP has released its list of 114 candidates for the April 6 Assembly polls in New Delhi after its central election committee held a meeting on Saturday, with top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
This was the second CEC meeting over the assembly polls in four states, that also include Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam, besides the Union Territory of Puducherry.
Other top leaders who attended the meeting at the BJP headquarters here, included Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party president J P Nadda.
List of candidates:
Kasaragod
Manjeshwar - K Surendran
Kasaragod - Adv. K. Sreekanth
Uduma - A Velayudhan
Kanhangad - M Balraj
Trikaripur - TV Shibin
Kannur
Payyanur - Adv KK Sreedharan
Kalliasseri - Arun Kaithapram
Taliparamba - AP Gangadharan
Irikkur - Aniyamma Rajendran
Azhikode - K Ranjith
Kannur - Adv Archana Vandichal
Dharmadom - CK. Padmanabhan
Thalassery - N Haridas
Kuthuparamba – C Sadanandan Master
Mattanur - Biju Elakkuzhi
Peravoor - Smitha Jayamohan
Wayanad
Mananthavady - Manikuttan
Kalpetta - TM Subeesh
Kozhikode
Vatakara - M Rajesh Kumar
Kuttiady - PP Murali
Nadapuram - MP Rajan
Koyilandy - NP Radhakrishnan
Perambra - KV Sudheer
Balussery - Libin Bhaskar
Elathur - TP Jayachandran Master
Kozhikode North - MT Ramesh
Kozhikode South - Navya Haridas
Beypore - KP Prakash Babu
Kunnamangalam - VK Sajeevan
Koduvally - T Balasoman
Thiruvambady - Baby Ambat
Malappuram
Kondotty - Sheeba Unnikrishnan
Eranad - Adv Dinesh
Nilambur - Adv TK Ashok Kumar
Vandoor - Dr PC Vijayan
Manjeri - PR Rashminath
Perinthalmanna - Adv Suchithra Mattada
Mankada - Sajesh Elayil
Malappuram - Sethumadhavan
Vengara - Preman Master
Vallikkunnu - Peethambaran Palatt
Tirurangadi - Sathaar Haji
Tanur - Narayanan Master
Tirur Dr. Adbul Salaam
Kottakkal - PP Ganesan
Thavanur - Ramesh Kottayipuram
Palakkad
Thrithala - Sanku T Das
Pattambi - KM Haridas
Shornur - G Sandeep Warrier
Ottapalam - P Venugopal
Kongad - M Suresh Babu
Malampuzha - C Krishnakumar
Palakkad - E Sreedharan
Tarur - KP Jayaprakash
Chittur - V Natesan
Nenmara - AN Anurag
Alathur - Prashanth Sivan
Thrissur
Chelakkara - Shajumon Vattekkad
Kunnamkulam - Adv. K K Aneeshkumar
Guruvayur - Adv. Niveditha
Manalur - AN Radhakrishnan
Wadakkanchery - TS Ullas Babu
Ollur - Adv B Gopalakrishnan
Thrissur - Suresh Gopi
Nattika - AK Lochanan
Irinjalakuda - Jacob Thomas
Puthukkad - A Nagesh
Ernakulam
Perumbavoor - TP Sindhu Mol
Angamaly - Adv KV Sabu
Aluva - MN Gopi
Vypin - Adv KS Shyju
Kochi - CG Rajagopal
Trippunithura - Dr KS Radhakrishnan
Ernakulam - Padmaja S Menon
Thrikkakara - S Saji
Kunnathunad - Renu Suresh
Piravom - MA Ashish
Muvattupuzha - Jiji Joseph
Idukki
Thodupuzha - Shyam Raj P
Peermade - Srinagari Rajan
Kottayam
Pala - Dr Prameela Devi
Kaduthuruthy - Lijinlal G
Kottayam - Minerva Mohan
Puthuppally - N Hari
Changanassery - G Raman Nair
Kanjirappally - Alphons Kannanthanam
Alappuzha
Aroor - Aniyappan
Cherthala - PS Jyothis
Alappuzha - R Sandeep Vachaspathi
Ambalappuzha - Anoop Antony Joseph
Haripad - K Soman
Kayamkulam - Pradeep Lal
Mavelikara - Sanju
Chengannur - MV Gopakumar
Pathanamthitta
Thiruvalla - Ashokan Kulanada
Ranni - Padmakumar K
Aranmula - Biju Mathew
Konni - K Surendran
Adoor - Pandalam Prathapan
Kollam district
Chavara - Vivek Gopan
Kunnathur - Raji Prasad
Kottarakkara - Vayakkal Soman
Pathanapuram - Jithin Dev
Punalur - Ayoor Murali
Chadayamangalam - Vishnu Pattathanam
Chathannoor - BB Gopakumar
Thiruvananthapuram district
Attingal - P Sudheer
Chirayinkeezhu - Ashanath
Nedumangad - JR Padmakumar
Vattiyoorkavu - VV Rajesh
Thiruvananthapuram - Krishnakumar
Nemom - Kummanam Rajasekharan
Aruvikkara - C Sivankutty
Parassala - Karamana Jayan
Kattakkada - P K Krishnadas
Neyyattinkara - Rajasekharan Nair