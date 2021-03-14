Kummanam in Nemom, Sreedharan in Palakkad: BJP releases list of candidates for Kerala polls

New Delhi: Former Bharatiya Janata Party state chief Kummanam Rajasekharan will contest from much-hyped constituency Nemom, the only sitting seat of BJP in Kerala, the party announced on Sunday while releasing its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Technocrat E Sreedharan, who recently joined the party, will contest from Palakkad constituency, while its senior leader C K Padmanabhan will take on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Dharmadom constituency.

In a surprise move, the party has announced that BJP state president K Surendran will contest from two constituencies in the state polls – Manjeswaram constituency in Kasaragod district and Konni in Pathanamthitta.

Another senior leader P K Krishnadas will take on CPI(M)'s I B Satheesh in Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Actor-turned-politicians Suresh Gopi will contest from Thrissur, while Krishnakumar will try his luck in Thiruvananthapuram Assembly constituency, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said in New Delhi on Sunday.

The party will contest in 115 out of the 140 constituencies in Kerala, he said.

Baring Kazhakkoottam constituency, the BJP has released its list of 114 candidates for the April 6 Assembly polls in New Delhi after its central election committee held a meeting on Saturday, with top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This was the second CEC meeting over the assembly polls in four states, that also include Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam, besides the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Other top leaders who attended the meeting at the BJP headquarters here, included Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party president J P Nadda.

List of candidates:

Kasaragod

Manjeshwar - K Surendran

Kasaragod - Adv. K. Sreekanth

Uduma - A Velayudhan

Kanhangad - M Balraj

Trikaripur - TV Shibin

Kannur

Payyanur - Adv KK Sreedharan

Kalliasseri - Arun Kaithapram

Taliparamba - AP Gangadharan

Irikkur - Aniyamma Rajendran

Azhikode - K Ranjith

Kannur - Adv Archana Vandichal

Dharmadom - CK. Padmanabhan

Thalassery - N Haridas

Kuthuparamba – C Sadanandan Master

Mattanur - Biju Elakkuzhi

Peravoor - Smitha Jayamohan

Wayanad

Mananthavady - Manikuttan

Kalpetta - TM Subeesh

Kozhikode

Vatakara - M Rajesh Kumar

Kuttiady - PP Murali

Nadapuram - MP Rajan

Koyilandy - NP Radhakrishnan

Perambra - KV Sudheer

Balussery - Libin Bhaskar

Elathur - TP Jayachandran Master

Kozhikode North - MT Ramesh

Kozhikode South - Navya Haridas

Beypore - KP Prakash Babu

Kunnamangalam - VK Sajeevan

Koduvally - T Balasoman

Thiruvambady - Baby Ambat

Malappuram

Kondotty - Sheeba Unnikrishnan

Eranad - Adv Dinesh

Nilambur - Adv TK Ashok Kumar

Vandoor - Dr PC Vijayan

Manjeri - PR Rashminath

Perinthalmanna - Adv Suchithra Mattada

Mankada - Sajesh Elayil

Malappuram - Sethumadhavan

Vengara - Preman Master

Vallikkunnu - Peethambaran Palatt

Tirurangadi - Sathaar Haji

Tanur - Narayanan Master

Tirur Dr. Adbul Salaam

Kottakkal - PP Ganesan

Thavanur - Ramesh Kottayipuram

Palakkad

Thrithala - Sanku T Das

Pattambi - KM Haridas

Shornur - G Sandeep Warrier

Ottapalam - P Venugopal

Kongad - M Suresh Babu

Malampuzha - C Krishnakumar

Palakkad - E Sreedharan

Tarur - KP Jayaprakash

Chittur - V Natesan

Nenmara - AN Anurag

Alathur - Prashanth Sivan

Thrissur

Chelakkara - Shajumon Vattekkad

Kunnamkulam - Adv. K K Aneeshkumar

Guruvayur - Adv. Niveditha

Manalur - AN Radhakrishnan

Wadakkanchery - TS Ullas Babu

Ollur - Adv B Gopalakrishnan

Thrissur - Suresh Gopi

Nattika - AK Lochanan

Irinjalakuda - Jacob Thomas

Puthukkad - A Nagesh

Ernakulam

Perumbavoor - TP Sindhu Mol

Angamaly - Adv KV Sabu

Aluva - MN Gopi

Vypin - Adv KS Shyju

Kochi - CG Rajagopal

Trippunithura - Dr KS Radhakrishnan

Ernakulam - Padmaja S Menon

Thrikkakara - S Saji

Kunnathunad - Renu Suresh

Piravom - MA Ashish

Muvattupuzha - Jiji Joseph

Idukki

Thodupuzha - Shyam Raj P

Peermade - Srinagari Rajan

Kottayam

Pala - Dr Prameela Devi

Kaduthuruthy - Lijinlal G

Kottayam - Minerva Mohan

Puthuppally - N Hari

Changanassery - G Raman Nair

Kanjirappally - Alphons Kannanthanam

Alappuzha

Aroor - Aniyappan

Cherthala - PS Jyothis

Alappuzha - R Sandeep Vachaspathi

Ambalappuzha - Anoop Antony Joseph

Haripad - K Soman

Kayamkulam - Pradeep Lal

Mavelikara - Sanju

Chengannur - MV Gopakumar

Pathanamthitta

Thiruvalla - Ashokan Kulanada

Ranni - Padmakumar K

Aranmula - Biju Mathew

Konni - K Surendran

Adoor - Pandalam Prathapan

Kollam district

Chavara - Vivek Gopan

Kunnathur - Raji Prasad

Kottarakkara - Vayakkal Soman

Pathanapuram - Jithin Dev

Punalur - Ayoor Murali

Chadayamangalam - Vishnu Pattathanam

Chathannoor - BB Gopakumar

Thiruvananthapuram district

Attingal - P Sudheer

Chirayinkeezhu - Ashanath

Nedumangad - JR Padmakumar

Vattiyoorkavu - VV Rajesh

Thiruvananthapuram - Krishnakumar

Nemom - Kummanam Rajasekharan

Aruvikkara - C Sivankutty

Parassala - Karamana Jayan

Kattakkada - P K Krishnadas

Neyyattinkara - Rajasekharan Nair