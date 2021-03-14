Congress list for Kerala stresses on youth, fresh faces

Thiruvananthapuram: The candidates list of the Congress for the upcoming Assembly election in Kerala has a significant representation of youths and first-timers. In fact, of the 81 names approved by the central election committee of the party, there are more than 50 persons who would be fighting their maiden battle for Assembly seats. Other highlights of the list are the presence of eight women candidates, over 40 candidates aged below 55 years and four doctors.

The list, prepared based on the instructions of the high command, has favourably considered the demands for a generational shift in the party. Both the ‘A’ and ‘I’ factions in the Kerala unit of the Congress have received an equal number of seats.

However, the drastic changes suggested also led to protests in some parts of the state and the top leadership has initiated measures to address the concerns of the aggrieved party members before the final list is announced, most probably on Sunday. Meanwhile, the 81 candidates who have been cleared by the high command initiated their campaigning in the respective constituencies on Saturday itself.

As per the list, all the 20 sitting Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), except K C Joseph, would seek another term. While Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala is to seek a mandate from Haripad, District Congress presidents M Liju (Alappuzha), Satheesan Pacheni (Kannur) and I C Balakrishnan (Wayanad) also would be in the fray. The seat of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy would also be announced in the final list.

Moreover, around office-bearers of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee would be contesting, along with eight leaders of the Youth Congress (YC) and Kerala Students’ Union (KSU). While YC state chief Shafi Parambil has been allotted Palakkad, KSU state president K M Abhijith would be fielded at Kozhikode North.

92 seats for Congress

Meanwhile, the Congress has decided to contest from the Malampuzha constituency in Palakkad district after the Bharatiya National Janata Dal (BNJD), which had been allotted the seat, expressed its reluctance to field its candidate. According to BNJD state president John John, the party has formally informed the decision to the leadership of the United Democratic Front. Opposition Leader Chennithala said that the Congress nominee for Malampuzha would be announced soon.

With Malampuzha in its list, the Congress would be fighting the elections from 92 seats in Kerala, up from 85 during the 2016 polls.