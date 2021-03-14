Kerala Congress (M) decides to return Kuttiady assembly seat

Kottayam: Kerala Congress (M), an ally of the state's ruling LDF, on Sunday said it has decided to return the Kuttiady assembly seat in Kozhikode district to the CPI(M), considering the political situation prevailing there.

Hundreds of CPI(M) workers had hit the streets of Kuttiady on Wednesday in protest against the party leadership's decision to offer the seat to its ally KC(M), which joined the LDF a few months ago.

The protesting CPI(M) cadres had demanded that the party retain the seat instead of handing it over to the KC(M).

In a party statement, KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani said the decision to return the seat to the CPI(M) was taken to protect the unity in the LDF.

According to KC(M), ensuring the victory of LDF candidates in the April 6 polls as its prime consideration.

Continuity of the front's rule in the state is a political necessity also.

The Kuttiady assembly seat is currently held by the Congress-led UDF.

The KC(M) had not announced its candidate for the segment when it declared its candidates for 12 seats last week.

Eyeing a second consecutive term, the ruling CPI(M) last week released a list of 83 candidates.