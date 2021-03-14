1,792 new COVID cases in Kerala after 50,565 tests on Sunday

Kerala reported 1,792 new COVID cases and 3,238 recoveries on Sunday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 29,478.

So far, 10,57,097 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 1,597 contracted the virus through contact while 43 came from outside the state.

Nine are healthcare workers.

A total of 50,565 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,22,91,194 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 3.54.

Kozhikode, Kollam and Kottayam districts reported the most cases - 288, 188 and 161 respectively.

Fifteen COVID deaths too were confirmed on Sunday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,396.

There are currently 1,50,312 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,45,982 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,330 are in hospitals.