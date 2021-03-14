Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

1,792 new COVID cases in Kerala after 50,565 tests on Sunday

COVID
Photo: PTI
Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 14, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala reported 1,792 new COVID cases and 3,238 recoveries on Sunday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 29,478.

So far, 10,57,097 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 1,597  contracted the virus through contact while 43 came from outside the state.

Nine are healthcare workers.

A total of 50,565 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,22,91,194 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 3.54.

Kozhikode, Kollam and Kottayam districts reported the most cases - 288, 188 and 161 respectively.

Fifteen COVID deaths too were confirmed on Sunday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,396.

There are currently 1,50,312 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,45,982 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,330 are in hospitals.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.