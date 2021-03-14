More misery for Congress: AIFB national secretary says he won't contest against Pinarayi

The All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) national secretary G Devarajan on Sunday expressed his displeasure at been allotted the Dharmadam constituency in Kannur for the upcoming Kerala polls.

Devarajan stands little chance at victory as the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded CPM supremo and incumbent Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here. In the 2016 Assembly election, Vijayan has won here with an overwhelming majority of 56.86 per cent and 37,000 more votes than the nearest contender, Congress' Mambaram Divakaran.

Though the seat had long belonged to the Congress, the party had vacated it to accommodate its United Democratic Front (UDF) ally, the AIFB. But the AIFB central committee too is of the opinion that their national secretary not contest against Pinarayi Vijayan.

This adds to the heap of problems that Congress now has to wade through. Earlier, the party was criticized for its low representation of women in its list of candidates for the upcoming April 6 elections. There had also been a slew of protests in various places against Congress' latest nominations.

Dharmadam sees a three-way contest for the upcoming election. The BJP on Sunday announced their national committee member CK Padmanabhan as their candidate for the Dharmadam seat.