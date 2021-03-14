Sobha Surendran, though not given a seat, is adamant to see BJP victorious

BJP leader Sobha Surendran on Sunday said the party president K Surendran has a rare honour – of contesting from two seats in the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls.

“This is a golden opportunity for the BJP to consolidate itself as a major political force in Kerala,” Sobha said. She also wished Surendran all success.

K Surendran is the BJP candidate in Kasaragod's Manjeshwaram and Pathanamthitta's Konni constituencies.

Though the BJP central committee has recommended that Sobha Surendra be given a seat for the April 6 polls, when the list was announced on Sunday, Sobha's name was conspicuously absent.

However, Sobha dismissed any displeasure at not been given the seat.

“I don't know why my name was omitted, but I will be active throughout the BJP campaign. The goal now is for the BJP to secure the maximum number of seats in the Assembly,” Sobha said.

Sobha also mentioned that Congress' state mahila president Lathika Subhash tonsuring her head in protest against the low representation of women in the party's list of candidates for the polls is “an opportunity for men in politics to reconsider their decisions.”